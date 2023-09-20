The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested five suspected poachers after they were found in possession of a live pangolin and 15 kilogrammes of impala meat.

In a statement, posted on its X handle (formerly Twitter) ZRP said police officers acted on tip off and managed to make the arrests.

“On 18/09/23, Police in Chipinge acted on received information and arrested Peter Tendi (38), Innocent Manyezu (31), Michael Bishou (23), Harunaishe Shuro (43) and Johnson Hlanganayi Sithole (61) in connection with poaching at Humani Ranch.

“The arrest led to the recovery of 15 kilogrammes of Impala meat and a live Pangolin,” said ZRP.

In other news, police in Bulawayo are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a fatal road traffic accident which occurred along Nketa Drive on 18/09/23 in which a cyclist died on the spot after being hit by an unknown motorist driving a Honda Fit vehicle registration number ADR 7124.

The motorist dumped the vehicle and fled from the scene.

Meanwhile, police in Esigodini are investigating a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident which occurred on 19/09/23 at around 0400 hours at the 57 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road in which a man died on the spot after being hit by an unknown motorist.

The police is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews