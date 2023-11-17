Image: Zimlive

A married Plumtree prosecutor faces the chop after his leaked nudes featuring a string of women circulated in WhatsApp groups in the border town.

Sithembiso Ndebele, a married regional magistrate, could find herself in the brown stuff too after she was seen in a passionate clinch with prosecutor Willbrought Kennedy Muleya in the viral photos.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Muleya is now facing disciplinary processes. The Judicial Service Commission (JSC), meanwhile, said it was still making enquiries over Ndebele.

The NPA said it was “deeply concerned by allegations of improper conduct against some of the prosecutors based at Plumtree” and will investigate the allegations “thoroughly, promptly and impartially.”

“The NPA takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and will not tolerate any indiscipline in the prosecution service… Furthermore, the NPA expects all prosecutors to conduct themselves with utmost integrity and uphold high ethical standards,” a statement said.

ZimLive understands the scandal erupted when Muleya arrived home drunk, and his wife managed to unlock his phone.

She found pictures of Muleya in various poses with a string of women, some of them married. Different women also sent him their nudes, allegedly at his request. Many of the pictures cannot be published in a family newspaper.

“In anger, his wife sent the pictures to a WhatsApp group and they are now the talk of the town in Plumtree,” a source said.

The women include the magistrate, a police officer and a migration agency worker.

Walter Chikwana, the secretary of the JSC which employs magistrates and judges, said on Ndebele: “I can confirm that the issue has been brought to our attention. We are still consulting.”

Justice Thomson Mabhikwa was fired earlier this year after his nudes were leaked by a girlfriend following a row over his alleged womanising.

Zimlive