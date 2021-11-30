Plumtree Border Post officials are allegedly making people pay a US$100 bribe to go to Botswana for shopping.

This is happening at the time when the country’s borders are ‘officially’ closed from the general public as a way to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana confirmed receiving a tip off on the matter.

“So a friend sent me a text complaining that some officials at Plumtree Border are making people pay a US$100 bribe to go to Botswana for shopping.

“I said to him, we are going to arrest both parties. Both are breaking the law, right?,” He says.

Meanwhile, a lot of Zimbabweans are resorting to imports as the local manufacturing sector struggles.

