PLATINUM PRINCE: Mnangagwa critic abducted, tortured by masked armed men..SONG..PICTURES

Popular Zimdancehall musician Ian Makiwa, popularly known as Platinum Prince, was abducted and left for dead by a group of masked and armed men a few hours after his arrival from his South Africa tour.

The musician recently released a track titled “NDOYACHO HERE PRESIDENT” translated IS IT SO MR PRESIDENT which IS very critical of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government’s handling of the country’s economy which is now in meltdown.

According to an alert by a reliable source the incident happened around 4pm on Sunday.

The men did not produce any warrant or give reasons for the abduction. The men just blocked the way of the car that the controversial musician was in and assaulted the driver who was trying to understand why they had blocked the road with their car in the process.

The assailants reportedly took the musician and put him in a car boot and disappeared.

It was only this morning, Monday, 28 October, that Platinum Prince was found dumped and bleeding along Chiremba road.