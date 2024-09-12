Former military intelligence officer Cde Never Maswerasei says ex ZANU PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere should always watch his back as there are agents going after him with mission to eliminate him before 2025.

“In South Africa @Hon_Kasukuwere is once again a top target enlisted for elimination before March 2025.

“The declaration is that he has to be taken out by all means because of strong suspicion that he could be working with the military. Dr @waltermzembi watch your back big brother,” he warns.

Maswerasei says owing to his roots in ZANU PF, Kasukuwere is believed to be number one threat to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s dynasty plans.

“Owing to his strong roots in ZANU PF, former cabinet minister

@Hon_Kasukuwere who was barred from contesting the 2023 presidential elections is widely regarded as the biggest threat to dynasty ambitions by the Dynasty Cabal led by Mnangagwa’s children,” he says.

Zwnews