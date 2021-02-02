Al Ahly’s South African head coach Pitso Mosimane will lead his charges at the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar this week seeking to make more history for the Egyptian outfit.

The tactician joined the Red Devils from Mamelodi Sundowns last year and won the treble in a very short period of time.

Al Ahly’s victory over rivals Zamalek in the CAF Champions League final ensured the ticket to the Club World Cup, a tournament for all continental champions across the globe.

The last time Mosimane took part in the the annual showpiece was in 2016 while in the Masandawana dugout- the Brazilians lost1-4 to Juenbuk Hyundai and 0-2 to Kashima Antlers, thereby missing out on a chance to play then European champions Real Madrid.

Now the Champions League holders are Bayern Munich and for Mosimane’s charges to play the Bavarians, they have to get past Al Duhail in the second round on Thursday.

If Al Ahly somehow beat Bayern, they will become only the second African team in history to reach the tournament’s final.

With the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup set to commence in Qatar later this week, Mosimane’s 23-man Al Ahly squad has now been revealed.

Al Ahly’s squad for the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El Shenawy, Aly Lofty, Mostafa Shoubir

Defenders: Ahmed Ramadan, Yasser Ibrahim, Aymen Ashraf, Badr Benoun, Saad Samir, Ali Maaloul

Midfielders: Hamdy Fathy, Hussein El Shahat, Aliou Dieng, Amro Elsoulia, Mohamed Afsha, Arkam Tawfik

Forwards: Kahraba, Marwan Mohsen, Mohamed Sherif, Salah Mohsen, Walter Bwalya, Taher Mohamed, Junior Ajayi, Mohamed Hany

zwnews/soccer 24 zimbabwe