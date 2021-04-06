Two suspected vandals who have been behind a spate of vandalising Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority infrastructure have been arrested by the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

The two suspects were arrested today and have been identified as Descent Dambaza Masasa of Warren Park and Parkson Makumelo of Hatfield in Harare.

Apparently Dambaza was the alleged sponsor of the gang that included Takudzwa Mateza who was arrested last week in Bulawayo.

The gang are reported to have had been behind acts of vandalism in a number of places including Shangani Mine Turn off, where they had vandalised transformers.

Dambaza allegedly booked the gang at a lodge in Zvishavane, while on a mission to steal transformer parts and oil in the surrounding areas.

As reported by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Nick Mangwana, Parkson was the foreman of the gang and was the one who switched off power for the gang to vandalise.

The gang was driving a Toyota Hilux D4D vehicle when they were arrested and they were found in possession of an assortment of tools.

-Zwnews