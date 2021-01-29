The current continuous rains which the country is receiving have brought along trails of destruction, amid reports that floods have hit Chitungwiza’s Unit O suburb.

People in the area said most of the houses affected are the ones built in low lying areas as well as in wetlands.

Meanwhile, the Unit O floods came just few days after similar floods hit Harare’s Budiriro high density suburbs.

This left more than 90 families in need of food and material assistance.

The Civil Protection Unit had to roll out evacuations, taking the affected people to safer areas.

Meanwhile, the Harare Province Social Services Development subcommittee responsible for resource mobilisation chaired by the Provincial Social Development section in partnership with the Gift of Givers, today gave food hampers to Budiriro flood victims.

About 91 affected received the food hampers.

-Zwnews