A 49-year-old Hurungwe man is battling for his life after surviving a lion attack in Chirundu last month.

Isa Chitenje sensationally claimed during a live show on Star Fm radio with Tilder Moyo that he survived from being mauled by a lion by forcing his hand into its mouth during the attack.

In an interview with H-Metro yesterday, Chitenje, a gardener attached to Tiger Safaris in Mujinga Village, Hurungwe said he is still nursing injuries following the attack on May 13 this year.

“It is only by the grace of the Lord that I survived and I would like to thank my fellow workers Thomas Dzamba, Takesure Dzamba and Amos Dzamba who heard my cry and rushed to scare the lion when it was dragging me into the bush,” said Chitenje. “I was on my way from Chirundu shopping centre going home at around 6pm when the lion attacked me. “I do not know how I thought of forcing my hand into its mouth and that reduced its strength and I shouted for help. “It scratched most parts of my body with its jaws and upon seeing people it left me and disappeared into the bush. “It is my prayer that I respond well to treatment I am receiving but I am facing challenges in meeting the medical bills,” he said.

Chitenje is a father of four and ardent follower of Gorejena Apostolic Faith Church.

HMETRO