President Emmerson Mnangagwa has led the nation celebrate Zimbabwe’s 41st Independence Day anniversary, in line with health protocols, the ceremony is being held at State House with just 50 people in attendance.

Below are the key some of the points from his national address:

My government continues to realise budget surpluses, and inflation, which had become a major source of macroeconomic instability, is being contained. The foreign currency auction system has also enhanced transparency and accountability in the distribution and use of foreign currency.

The manufacturing sector has remained resilient to the pertinent shocks presented by the imposition of illegal sanctions, natural disasters and now the COVID-19 pandemic.

Locally produced goods and commodities now constitute a larger share of our country’s market shelves.

The resuscitation of strategic industries such as fertilizer, iron and steel, pharmaceuticals, textiles and clothing, leather manufacturing, as well as food and beverages, is being accelerated.

The mining industry is projected to rebound by 11% this year. Guided by the Strategy to achieve a US$12 billion mining industry by 2023, programmes that include increased exploration, expansion of mining projects, mineral beneficiation and value addition are being prioritised.

It is my expectation that these players(in TV & Radio) will project the much needed diversity and plurality in the Broadcasting Sector. I further urge the new entrants to always advance national identity, patriotism, peace, unity, production and productivity towards prosperity.

The licensing of 6 privately owned television stations and 6 language based community radio stations is a demonstration of my Govt’s commitment to uphold the constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of expression and freedom of the media.

-Zwnews/ Min of Information