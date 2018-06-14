PICTURES: Wife storms court as ZRP hubby(32) weds sangoma(45)

THERE was drama at Harare magistrates’ court yesterday morning when a city man was stopped from wedding his secret lover after his official wife resurfaced.

It emerged that the man was customarily married, prompting the marriage department to stop the process.

Regional Chida, 32, a policeman, was yesterday stopped to tie the knot with Pamela Kanjedzana, 45, who is a self-confessed sangoma.

All hell broke loose when Chida’s wife Chipo Kapere, 28, told the authorities that she and her husband are blessed with two children aged one and four.

However, Kapere claims she is customarily married to Chida and is currently staying at Thomlinson Depot.

According to a close family member who refused to be named, Chida and Pamela are currently staying together.

“Some reports say that Chida approached Pamela seeking spiritual guidance but after that incident the two fell in love.

“Maybe she used juju on him because the woman (Pamela) is older than Chida.

“The two are currently staying in Waterfalls at Pamela’s place, mufesi akatoroorwa,” said a close a family member.

In her defence, Pamela said she has been in love with Chida for more than 10 years old and blessed with a child, who is 10 years old.

“We have a child who is 10 years old and I am the first wife.

“He is my man and we should be granted the permission to continue exchanging our marital vows,” she said.

After the submissions, marriage department declined the marriage.

