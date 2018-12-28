PICTURES: Wife catches hubby cheating in Byo CBD, Pulls his privates

Two unsuspecting cheaters who were caught off-guard and shamed in the CBD after the man’s wife caught the two red-handed whilst they were in their love bubble.

The furious wife unleashed her wrath on the two after they failed to give answers to her inquiry, lodging an attack on the girlfriend Carol Matanga, before turning to her husband who was already trembling with fear.

There was hullabaloo at 9th Avenue and George Silundika Street where the incident occurred on Christmas Eve, giving Passers-by a free movie to watch as the two lovebirds were embarrassed in public. Carol, tried to calm the storm by telling the woman that she was not cognisant that the man was married but got a bashing for ‘being stupid.”

“How can you see a grown up man like this and think he is single? You are lying as you can even see he is clean to show that someone is taking care of him. You are a Prostitute and I will teach you a lesson.” said the wife slapping Carol on the face.

Her husband’s efforts to restrain her were not fruitful and was also slapped before his wife pulled his man_hood.

“You have been lying claiming that you are now impotent, but you are busy with your girlfriend. You are even failing to support your five children because of this woman. Today I will teach you a lesson,” she said.

When the woman turned to her husband, Caro attempted to flee the scene. The embarrassed man tried to follow suit after he saw people busy taking pictures and videos of the drama, he got inside Chronicle building, but unfortunately, the security guard chased them out.

The lovebirds were then saved by a man driving a South African registered vehicle who offered them transport and they drove away.

