PICTURES: UK smuggled truck, car, $300 000 goods intercepted at Victoria Falls border

VICTORIA FALLS: This container truck loaded with a Honda Civic car, bales of second-hand clothing and a variety of other goods with an estimated combined value of close to $300 000 was intercepted by authorities at the Victoria Falls Border Post following a tip-off.

The consignment entered the country through Kazungula Border Post on Friday where it was cleared and all the goods not declared to border officials.

The truck and consignment were en-route to Bulawayo and Harare from UK via Walvis Bay in Namibia.

After the gonyeti entered Zimbabwe soil, alert citizens tipped-off authorities manning the border who then informed Victoria Falls Police Station leading to a roadblock being mounted to intercept the truck.

The crew allegedly tried to bribe the police for the truck not to be taken to the station but to no avail.

zimpapers