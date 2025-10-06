The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirms the arrest of soccer players, Tumai Matsika, also known as Abas Amidu (29) and Reuben Kudzai Mhlanga (41) for drug trafficking.

The two were found in possession of 750kg of dagga valued at USD75 000-00 in a silver Honda Shuttle vehicle, registration number AGP 6776, along Kwekwe – Kadoma Highway on 03/10/25.

Meanwhile, the ZRP arrested Prosper Mphofu (48) at Trabablas Interchange after receiving a parcel containing 60kg of dagga worth USD6 000-00 from a certain vehicle.