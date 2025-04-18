The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a railway line accident which occurred on 18/04/25 at around 0615 hours at the 132 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge railway line.

At least 13 people were injured when a goods train was involved in a head on collision with a passenger train with 47 passengers and 31 staff members on board.

More details will be released in due course.

In other news, ZRP also confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 20 kilometre peg along Gweru-Zvishavane Road on 17/04/25 at around 0830 hours.

Four people died while seven others were injured when a Toyota Ragius ACE omnibus overturned before landing on its wheels after the vehicle’s right rear tyre burst.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

In yet another news, the police reportef a fatal mine incident which occurred at Starlake Claim, Jumbo Mine, Mazowe on 17/04/25 in which three people were killed.

The rope of an electric hoist broke while the victims were coming out of the mine shaft resulting in them falling into the shaft approximately 45 metres deep.

Zwnews