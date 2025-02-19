President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa today commissioned Digitruck, a mobile learning facility fitted with modern workstations.

The initiative is part of the Digital Skills Ambassador Program which seeks to accelerate digital literacy and access to Information Communication Technologies.

Zimbabwe’s ICT Policy outlines the country’s strategy for developing and utilizing ICT to achieve economic growth, social transformation, and national development.

Last year, the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services commissioned various state of the art ICT Laboratories across the breath of the nation.

This was done to boost the education sector through e-learning.

Various schools received an assortment of ICT equipment including laptops and printers, and had their laboratories connected to free internet.

Schools in both urban and rural areas benefitted from this initiative.

Harare Central Primary School as well as Chinhoyi High School are some of the beneficiaries of these donations.

More than 76 schools benefited from these donations with each school receiving at least 30 Computers, internet connectivity and printers in order to enhance learning through digital platforms across Zimbabwe.

Images courtesy of InfoMinZw

Zwnews