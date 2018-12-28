PICTURES: President Chiwenga wears bandages on both hands

Acting Zimbabwe President, Retired General Chiwenga appeared in public with bandaged hands.

It appears the Acting President has some injuries or open wounds on both hands as he has been sporting plaster bandages on the back of his hands since Christmas.

Chiwenga who is battling a skin related ailment appeared on TV to make a statement following a crippling strike by doctors that has seen the country’s major hospitals turning away patients.

In his usual combative mood, Chiwenga said the striking “doctors will remain suspended and can only be reinstated after disciplinary hearings.”