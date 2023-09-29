Images: ZBC

At least six people have been killed when a Cessna 206 plane owned by diamond miner Rio Zimbabwe went down in the Zvamahande area near Mashava, Masvingo province.

Reports are that the plane took off from Harare and heading for Murowa Diamonds Mine in Zvishavane, went down and broke into pieces on impact.

The cause of the crash which happened at around 7AM is yet to be established as investigations are currently underway.

Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said emergency services were activated with air crash investigators also at the scene.

The plane is a property of mining firm Rio Zim and is suspected to have been going to or leaving Murowa Diamonds Mine in Zvishavane when the accident happened.

