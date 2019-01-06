PICTURES: Nyasha Mushekwi engages, Marries Swedish-Eritrean girlfriend Arsema Ghebrehiwot

Nyasha Mushekwi the 31-year-old Zimbabwe international striker and top-scorer for Chinese Super League football side Dalian Yifan is smiling again.

Not only is his recovery from a serious injury, which has seen him undergoing rehabilitation in South Africa, on course, but his love life is also blooming once again.

The reason?

Well, he has just got engaged to his beautiful Swedish sweetheart Arsema Ghebrehiwot and life couldn’t be any better for the duo.



In a scene that would have made the script for a blockbuster romantic movie, Mushekwi chose the paradise countryside of the Seychelles, to formalise the engagement to the beauty.

The two were on holiday in the Seychelles and took a helicopter ride to one of the Indian Ocean island’s most beautiful spots, sandwiched between mountains, for the engagement ceremony.

Pictures have since emerged showing Mushekwi on one knee and about to plant the engagement ring into the finger of his Swedish sweetheart.

Other pictures show the two lovebirds, with their arms locked to each other, having the time of their life against a backdrop of a beautiful waterfall.

And Mushekwi says he is a happy man.

“Besides her love, focus, she appreciates, she loves my family, she’s focused, an amazing woman,” he exclusively told The Herald.

“Her personality, just the way she is, is what you look for in a woman.

“Very calm. Her beauty is just a plus of how beautiful she was raised.” Arsema is a Swedish beauty whose parents came from Eritrea in East Africa.

The two might have met during the time when Mushekwi played for Swedish side Djurgadens before his move to China.

The Zimbabwean forward was a hit at the club where he scored lots of goals and opened the door for Tino Kadewere who later moved to France.

Mushekwi’s first marriage to Luminitsa Dumbisa Jemwa, sealed on December 31, 2011, collapsed after sharp differences between the two.



Luminitsa Dumbisa Jemwa with Grace Mugabe’s son Russel. She’s now Grace’s muroora

The striker has since moved on and told The Herald he was happy to be engaged to his new love whom he described as a “beautiful girl.”

Mushekwi is set to return to his Chinese base next week and join his teammates for pre-season training.

The initial indications are that they will fly to Barcelona for their pre-season training, bringing Mushekwi back to Spain where he recently underwent surgery.

The owners of Dalian Yifang have strong business connections in Spain, notably with Atletico Madrid, from where they secured Belgian World Cup star Yannick Carrasco and Argentine midfielder Nico Gaitan.

Carrasco, who combined well with Mushekwi last season, is reported to be a target of Italian giants AC Milan.

Other reports have suggested Dalian Yifang could also try to break the bank and bring in Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa to the Chinese Super League.

Mushekwi wants to be in prime shape for both club and country and is eyeing a return to the Warriors for their 2019 AFCON final qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville in March this year.

The Warriors need just to avoid defeat in that game to seal their place at the 2019 AFCON finals.

TheHerald