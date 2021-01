President Mnangagwa was in the office today following the death of three Zanu PF bigwigs this week. Mnangagwa is pictured here standing with two former Zimbabwe government ministers, Ellen Gwaradzimba(c) and Perrance Shiri(r), all died from covid-19.

Below we have pictures of ED in office today writing letters to console the Malianga, Furusa and Gwaradzimba families..full details