Today SADC honoured its Founding Fathers. Former Zimbabwe First Lady, Dr Amai Grace Mugabe, received the award for the late former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe. The awards are a way of honouring and saying thank you to the SADC pioneers for setting the foundations for a common future for the region.

The founding fathers are Augustino Neto, King Sobhuza, Sir Seretse Khama, Samora Moises Machel, Julius Kambarage Nyerere, Kenneth David Kaunda and Robert Gabriel Mugabe, all late.