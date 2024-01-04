President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who is winding up his annual leave, this morning visited his farm, Precab Farm in Kwekwe where expressed satisfaction on work being done.

“A magnificent morning at Precabe Farm in Kwekwe, overseeing the potato harvesting.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our nation, and I am inspired by the hard work and dedication of all Zimbabwe’s farmers.

“Together, let’s continue to cultivate success and prosperity for Zimbabwe,” posted on his X handle.

President Mnangagwa who is a renowned farmer in his own right, is on his month long annual leave which is coming to an end soon.

He spent the vacation in the country, and officiated at certain events here and there.

In a statement a few weeks ago, Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet and Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba said President Mnangagwa will only interrupt his leave to perform duties requiring his personal attention:

“His Excellency the President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, this week begins his traditional annual month-long official leave.

“He intends to spend the break in the country, and will interrupt it now and then to fulfil certain fixtures requiring his personal attention,” said Mr Charamba.

“The two Vice Presidents, Gen (Retd) Dr C.G.D.N Chiwenga and Col (Retd) K.C.D Mohadi, will take turns to act while the President is on leave.

“As we wish his Excellency the President a restful break after what has been another hectic yet fulfilling year, we wish him, the First Lady and the rest of the First Family a merry Christmas and prosperous 2024!”

Zwnews