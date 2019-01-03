PICTURES: Minister SB Moyo returns to work..

New UK ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson meets ED

Zimbabwe Minister of Foreign Affairs (retired) General Sibusiso Busi (S.B) Moyo is finally back at work after a number of months with no public appearances after he went for treatment.

The man who became an overnight celebrity after announcing a coup on ZBC on 14 November 2017 was seen today at State House where new diplomats were presenting their credentials to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

It was reported in private media late last year that Moyo was critically ill. At one point, there were even rumours that the minister had passed away.

However his family refuted the claims and said that he was doing well and resting at home.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has this Thursday morning received letters of credence from the new ambassadors of the United Kingdom and Ireland, Spain and Rwanda at State House this Thursday.

The new UK and Ireland’s ambassador to Zimbabwe is Mrs Melanie Robinson.

agencies