Pictures: Mugabe fails to walk to podium, hold mic, at mother-in-law funeral… Gogo Idah Marufu burial

Grace Mugabe buries mother, says “we are now free because of ED”

CHIVHU| Gogo Idah Marufu mother to the former first lady Grace Mugabe has been buried.

Gogo Marufu was laid to rest at her homestead in Nharira, Chivhu Mashonaland East Province today.

Scores of people thronged the Marufu residency for the burial of Gogo Marufu who died in Harare last week.

It was a moment to reflect for all as they eulogised on the personality of the woman that Gogo Marufu was.

Former president Robert Mugabe said differences may have existed but the passing on of Gogo Marufu showed him that there is more that unites us as a people, as he thanked President Emmerson Mnangangwa’s administration for assisting them during their time of grief.

There drama when the former head of state failed to walk to the podium to give his speech at his mother in law’s burial. The podium had to be taken near his seat while someone had to hold the mic for him.

Gogo Marufu’s controversial daughter, Grace Mugabe, said the family is now free from problems associated with running the country which was a difficult task.

Grace said this at the burial of her mother, Mbuya Marufu on Saturday at the Marufu homestead during her speech.

She went on to thank President Mnangagwa for the State assisted funeral for her mother.

Grace also said they are being looked after very well by the current administration contrary to earlier reports that they were under house arrest.