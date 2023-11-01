Images: Zimlive

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament Takudzwa Ngadziore was stripped naked before being dumped in Christon Bank, Mazowe, following his abduction this morning by alleged Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) agents.

According to Zimlive, he was given a worksuit to put on by local miners who found him.

Ngadziore is now being taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, Zimlive reports that the person seen snatching Ngadziore who is a CIO agent has been identified.

“Man seen snatching CCC MP Takudzwa Ngadziore now named as Nicholas ‘Big Daddy’ Kajese, (pictured) a CIO agent stationed at Harare Central Police Station.

“Second man hiding face named as Abraham Pasi. Both members of ‘Ferret Team’ commanded by Ishmael Mada, CIO director internal,” reports Zimlive.

Apparently, a number of CCC members have allegedly been abducted and later dump.

In most cases they are left for dead after being tortured.

CCC president Nelson Chamisa is on record claiming that members of his party are being subjected to abduction by suspected state agents.

