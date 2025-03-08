Controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo has introduced his girlfriend to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Chivayo posted the message on his X handle:

BHEBHI RAKO RAROORWA…Uku ndiko kwazvino perera 🥰🥰🥰

Yesterday on my way to church, I had the GREATEST pleasure and distinct honour of introducing my soon-to-be wife to HIS EXCELLENCY, the President.

The highlight of it all is that my WIFE hails from the esteemed SHUMBA clan, saka ndatove MUKWASHA to the President himself, being a SHUMBA MURAMBWI 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽.

Hanzi “Iwe mfana une chokwadi kuda kuroora mwana wangu?” 😂😂😂 Ndikati ndingadii nhai Your Excellency KANA NDANYURA !!!

Our reception was nothing short of REMARKABLE and with his characteristic humour and satire, His Excellency warmly welcomed my wife as a DAUGHTER of the ROYAL Shumba lineage, inviting her to sit beside him, ini seMUKWASHA ndichingo ombera 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽.

I deeply appreciate His Excellency’s wisdom shared on the principles of LOVE , respect, responsibility, mutual compassion and the importance of COMMITMENT in the institution of marriage.

At the end of it all, I received STANDING ORDERS from the Head of State and Government to unconditionally love his daughter for the REST of my life.

I STAND GUIDED Your Excellency, and I will comply with your ORDERS without any exception.

I am most indebted for this opportunity and express my deepest GRATITUDE to His Excellency for blessing the foundation of our union.

To the love of my life, MASIBANDA, you are my heart’s greatest treasure.

TODAY IS OUR DAY , here we stand – unshakable, united , and unstoppable. This is the day that the Lord has made , we will rejoice and be glad in it.

Together, we will honor this sacred bond , and our love will ENDURE until the end of time. 🙏🙏🙏