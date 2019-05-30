PICTURES: Chegutu town installs new water, sewer lines

Chegutu town council is installing new water and sewer pipes replacing old ones that were set up 50 years back.

Chegutu councillor Fungulani Zviito said the replaced pipes were clogging.

“We are replacing pipes at P1100 to P 1400 this is an initiative to replace the sand clogged old pipes.

“Working together we can eliminate sewer in our street the pipes that are being removed are literally blocked and closed by sand and soil hence they block so easily and we need an overhaul of sewer reticulation,” he said.

