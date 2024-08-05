The Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, fled to India in an army helicopter after thousands of protesters took to the streets.

Hundreds of citizens died in the protests that erupted against the 30% quota given in government jobs to the families of the 1971 war veterans.

Sheikh Hasina’s resignation marks the end of her 15-year authoritarian rule in Bangladesh.



Thousands of demonstrators stormed her official residence, shouting slogans, pumping fists and showing victory signs.

Thousands more took to the streets of Dhaka to celebrate the resignation of the 15-year leader.

Bangladesh’s army chief, General Waker-Us-Zaman, addressed the country saying there would be a solution to the crisis “by tonight”.

He said he would talk to the president about forming an interim government, while also promising the military would stand down.

Waker-Us-Zaman vowed to launch an investigation into the deadly crackdowns that fuelled outrage against the government as nearly 300 people were killed in protests over the past month.

Images/ text- Sky News