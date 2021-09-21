It’s all systems go at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds, as final touches are being made.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa will officially open the fair on Thursday.

There would be 3 exclusively business days at this year’s edition and 396 direct exhibitors.

Apparently 11 countries are participating, namely; Botswana, SA, DRC, Belarus, Indonesia, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Nigeria and Tanzania.

This year’s exhibition comes at the time the country is fighting a pandemic which affected the fair one way or the other.

Movement of people are restricted as a result of the covid 19 pandemic.

Zwnews