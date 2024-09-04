Images: InfoZimZw

The Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has presided over the burial of national hero Brigadier General Rtd Shadreck Ndabambi at the National Shrine this morning.

Brigadier General Rtd Ndabambi, whose nom de guerre was Cde Dingani Kimati, was born on 01 December 1956.

He hailed from Hlabano Village under Chief Malisa in Kwekwe District, Midlands Province.

His involvement in politics while at the Ranche House College for his O’level studies led him to team up with four other boys..

They abandoned their studies and headed towards Mozambique to join the Liberation Struggle in 1975.

Meanwhile, in his address, Chiwenga implored fellow Zimbabweans to guard the hard won independence jealously.

Key points from the Acting President General (Rtd) C.G.D.N Chiwenga address:

-Salutations

-On behalf of the Nation, The President H.E Dr. Emmerson Mnangagwa who is away on official business, Government and my family and my own behalf sincere condolences to the Ndabambi family.

-We have lost a security guru he was in the military police.

-Goes through the life journey of the late Brig Gen (Rtd) Shadreck Dingaan Ndabambi.

-Our Independence did not come on a silver platter, this gathering should serve as a reminder of the sacrifices by the late Ndabambi and others.

-It is our duty to guard our Independence jealously, we should emulate what our heroes did.

-As we transform, modernize and grow our economy may I honour H.E President Mnangagwa who is leaving no place and noone behind.

-Let us continue heading to the mantra “Nyika inovakwa nevene”.

-Let keep the revolution alight by developing our country.

-No country can progress without its own currency, it is our responsibility to embrace and protect the #ZiG.

-Government is working to promote wider use of our currency and is monitoring operations of our financial markets and to grow and stabilize our economy.

-Let me take the opportunity to congratulate H.E President Mnangagwa for successfully hosting the SADC Summit and being appointed the Chairman of SADC.

-Today what remains in the mind is the legacy of the late hero.

-Go well son of the soil

-May your soul rest in peace.

Ends