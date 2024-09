Three people have died on the spot when an International haulage truck and a UD commercial lorry sideswiped near Chaka along the Harare-Masvingo highway early this morning, reports Newsday.

The driver of the lorry succumbed to severe injuries while two women in the haulage truck cabin died when the vehicle was forced off the road, landing on its side.

According to eyewitnesses the driver of the truck fled the scene. Other injured victims were ferried to the hospital.

Image/ text- Newsday