PICTURE: Gunshots fired at Masvingo Utd football match

Masvingo United made one of its most emphatic victories so far this season when it gunned down Makaha FC of Mutoko 3-0 in a Eastern Region Division 1 league game on Sunday afternoon but the real guns were to come after the final whistle.

Several Masvingo FC patrons are nursing injuries after a disgruntled Makaha officials discharged a firearm into the air causing panic and violence at the former’s home ground, Mucheke Stadium.

A ZIFA official, Cleopatra Matinhire was assaulted with clenched fists and the suspects are the Makaha officials.

Police Spokesperson, Chief Inspector Charity Mazula told The Mirror in an in-terview that there were no serious injuries and the matter is under investiga-tion.

Makaha secretary, Forget Jonasi professed ignorance when contacted for a comment by The Mirror.

It is not clear how the debacle started but sources said a quarrel developed among Makaha officials after they lost the game and one of them drew out a pistol.

On seeing this some Una Una supporters advanced towards the official and one of the supporters threw a stone that broke a car window.

It is then that the official fired into the air sending fans into pandemonium as they scurried for cover.

Some fans said that tension broke out in the 80th minute when an Una Una fan deliberately held onto the ball while Makaha was pressing for a consolation goal. This saw the situation building up towards the fracas that happened after the game.

A fan, Godfrey Dhliwayo, who is a student at Masvingo Polytechnic, said he is still nursing ankle injuries after his foot was stampeded on by fans running for safety.

“My leg hurts, I can’t walk properly and I am forced not to attend school be-cause I cannot walk long distances at the moment,” said Dhliwayo.

The man who fired the firearm together with accomplices made their way to a ZIFA office after the fracas where they beat up Matinhire.

The men allegedly sped off before any arrests were made.

Makaha FC is a newly promoted Eastern Region Division 1 team from Mutoko.

