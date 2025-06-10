Retail giant Pick n Pay is closing its Dangamvura and Chikanga branches in Mutare as economic environment becomes unsustainable for the sector.

The move comes after the company officially decided to stop its operations in Zimbabwe.

Few months ago, another retail giant, OK Zimbabwe was forced to take drastic measures to stay afloat including closing 20 branches across the country.

Some of the affected blanches include Robson Manyika, Kuwadzana Express, Mbare, Chitungwiza Town Centre and Entumbane in Bulawayo.

Also closing down branches across the country is N Richards Wholesalers.

Experts say the decision is because of the country’s difficult economic situation.

The country’s market is highly informalised with tuckshops and street vendors enjoying unfair advantage.

Zwnews