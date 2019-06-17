PIC: ZRP New Combat…Getting Ready For Protests?

The police are stopping at nothing as they prepare to quell looming street protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government over the fast deteriorating political and socio-economic conditions.

A picture of a police officer donning new riot gear making the rounds on social media is a clear indication that the repressive state apparatuses are bracing for a war with the masses

The police reportedly acquired an assortment of weapons — including 3 343 AK-47 assault rifles and about 600 sniper rifles.