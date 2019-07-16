PIC: Soldier Plotting to Oust ED..Spying On Auxillia Mnangagwa.

The soldier who stands accused of spying on the First lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa and Plotting to oust President Emerson Mnangagwa has been identified as Commanding Officer 1 Presidential Guard Infantry Battalion,Lieutenant Colonel Samson Murombo.

The military boss was identified by a Twimbo after forrmer Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo posted “a shocking audio” of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa ranting about alleged spying on her by the the army and a “loading coup” against her husband, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Twimbo posted the Picture of Lieutenant Colonel Murombo who with Mhlanga and Manjoro are accused by the first Lady of planning a coup against Mnangagwa.

Commanding Officer 1 Presidential Guard Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant-Colonel Samson Murombo pic.twitter.com/cQvzrurDga — RealRasta🇿🇼 (@RealRastaZw) July 15, 2019

-zwnews