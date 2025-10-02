Phillip Munetsi Chiyangwa, 26, the son of businessman Phillip Chiyangwa, appeared in court today charged with possession of dangerous drugs.

He was arrested with Tanaka Phil Kashambe, 25, in Highlands on Wednesday and found with 1 gram of cannabis.

Chiyangwa claimed detectives planted the drugs in his car as he applied for bail.

A magistrate will rule on his bail application on Friday

Apparently, this comes few hours after the late former President Robert Mugabe’s son also appeared in court facing similar charges.

Dealing in dangerous drugs is a serious criminal offence in the country.

Last year parliament voted for the hiking of penalty for the offence, calling it a threat to the country’s future.

Zwnews