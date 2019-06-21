Phamarcist wife stabbed to death for mocking uneducated “Dhaka Boy” hubby

A man from Masvingo has gone on the run after he murdered his wife by stabbing her following an argument in which the wife is alleged to have looked down upon his profession.

Cephas Muremba of Victoria Range Suburb who is employed as a bricklaying assistant, colloquially known as ‘Dhaka Boy’, is alleged to have stabbed Elizabeth Dzinge (29) with a sharp object following an altercation. Dzinge who was employed as a pharmacist bled to death from the wound.

Masvingo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula told H-Metro;

I can confirm that we received a report of murder which occurred in Victoria Range suburb involving a man and woman. The man had an altercation with the woman and this degenerated into a fight leading to the man fatally stabbing the victim on the left shoulder near collar bone. She sustained a deep cut and also bled profusely. The suspect fled the scene after committing the crime and police have since launched a manhunt.

Sources who talked to the publication said the fight started after the couple came back from a night of drinking at the Victoria Range Bottle Store.

The source said,

…the two were heard shouting at each other with Dzinge telling Muremba to leave the house claiming that she was the one paying rent. She bragged that she was a well-educated professional, working as a pharmacist and regretted having fallen in love with a person of low status.

statemedia