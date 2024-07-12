The Prosecutor General Loice Matanda-Moyo has pledged to recover US$1 billion lost through corruption.

She made this plea as NPA joined ZACC, the ZRP and various stakeholders in commemorating the Afican Anti-Corruption Day yesterday saying the NPA is intensifying collaboration with relevant agencies to achieve the set target of US1 Billion in asset recovery for the year 2024.

The Prosecutor General also expressed her gratitude commended those that have come forward to report corruption noting that their courage and unwavering resolve to fight for what is right inspires all.

She assured the public that the NPAZ stands with whistleblowers every step of the way.

African Union member states adopted the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC) the 11th of July 2023.

Zimbabwe is said to be losing millions of dollars each year due to corruption.

This was recently confirmed by the International Monetary Fund in a report.

