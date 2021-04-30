Norton Independent Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa has bemoaned rampant persecution of perceived political opponents by those in charge, saying this has led some to leave the country filled with hate and talking bad about it.

“When are we going to be a one Zimbabwe, a one Nation? Because of persecution, many leave the country hating the country and speaking ill of the country due to their bad experiences. When will this unsavoury trait stop?”

Mliswa says it is worrying to note that, seemingly, those who go into power are motivated by hate and revenge, adding that the language used and deeds carried out are indicative of this and no one is sanitising it.

He adds that for as long as Zimbabweans don’t have a mind shift in this regard, the country can’t move forward.

Mliswa further notes that too much partisan politics in parliament has been hampering positive development, and promulgation of people centred policies.

“We need to start appreciating the good, whether it comes from the ruling party or from the opposition.

“In Parly, opposition often debate good points but no one claps simply because the good point was made by opposition; that’s wrong,” notes Mliswa.

He adds that it is also sad that when ZANU-PF debates well, the opposition heckles.

