Self proclaimed prophet who is also President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s Ambassador at Large to Europe and the Americas, Uebert Angel says the country is set for good times.

Speaking during a church semon recently, Angel prophecisied that a good time is on the way as Zimbabwe will reclaim it original place as the bread basket of the world.

Angel reiterated that a period of spilling of blood to achieve political goals is coming to an end as the Lord has remembered Zimbabwe.

Angel reportedly boasts of being close to Mnangagwa and his family to the extent of even calling him on a private and secure line.

Angel was implicated in the Gold Mafia documentary by Al Jazeera new network.

It was alleged that using his diplomatic passport, Angel could smuggle any amount of US dollars cash in and out of Zimbabwe in his bag which is protected and cannot be searched.

