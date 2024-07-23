Just as the country has lost a Brigadier General and a Colonel in 1 week, a Senior Officer with the Air Force of Zimbabwe Air Commodore Peter Zimondi is battling for life in hospital after a near fatal accident.

Air Commondore Peter Zimondi’s father and late Perence Shiri’s father were biological brothers meaning he is a brother to the late Air Chief Marshal Perence Shiri who died in 2020.

According to Cde Never Maswerasei, posting on his X handle International Cables News, the accident happened near Zororo Cemetery along Seke Road.

A hero of the liberation struggle, Peter was promoted to Air Commodore in 2018.

He is currently in a coma.

Commenting on the incident, Cde Maswerasei said the national security crisis in Zimbabwe has reached a crescendo and something has to give.

He said the lives of senior military personnel are in danger and if nothing is done to stop it, burials will become a weekly occurrence.

Zwnews