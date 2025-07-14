United Family International Church founder Emmanuel Makandiwa says some people stopped following him because he is aligned to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

“I have people that probably used to follow me, that stopped following me because they saw that I was aligned to the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa),” said Makandiwa during a church sermon.

He lambasted such people saying they didn’t have the church at heart, telling them that they are not his children and that he doesn’t even care.

He said without Mnangagwa (current manifestation) Zimbabwe would be worse.

Makandiwa said some people unlike him, hate Mnangagwa because they don’t have access to other versions of Zimbabwe.

He said Zimbabweans are complaining because of their blindness adding that they should have taken advantage of the current manifestation.

Zwnews