Cape Town – In a decisive move towards building safer communities, key stakeholders gathered recently at Bertha House in Mowbray to establish the Peace My City Committee, a dedicated task force aimed at reducing gun violence and promoting firearm-free zones in Cape Town.

The initiative is being led by the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG), with support from Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), the International Women’s Peace Group (IWPG), Soka Gakkai International, Lerato Family Foundation and Gun Free SA.

Together, they have committed to working closely with communities in Bonteheuwel, Langa, and Manenberg—areas that have long struggled with the devastating effects of gun violence.

Among those present at the inaugural meeting were Marie Louise, Aziz Hartley, Patsy Daniels, Hon. Khalid Sayed, Monique Hansen, Herbert, and Professor Brian Williams.

The committee members emphasized the need for collaborative, community-driven solutions to address the root causes of violence and the importance of engaging local leaders, schools, and religious institutions to establish firearm-free zones.

Speaking at the meeting, Professor Brian Williams discussed the different types of violence that must be considered when addressing issues at their root, including direct, structural, and physical violence.

He emphasized the need to shift energies from negative to positive and highlighted the absence of systems and structures that support peace, stressing the importance of understanding the nature of violence itself.

Monique Hansen educated the group on gun violence, sharing insights from Gun Free SA’s research and ongoing projects to track firearms in communities, as well as potential collaborative efforts.

The Peace My City initiative aligns with the African Union’s Silencing the Guns 2030 Agenda and HWPL’s Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW), particularly Article 2, which advocates for the reduction of arms stockpiles and the prevention of illegal firearm distribution.

The committee will meet monthly to oversee the implementation of quarterly projects focused on awareness campaigns, community dialogues, peace walks, and policy advocacy for the designation of firearm-free zones.

With IPYG leading the way and the collective support of HWPL, IWPG, Gun Free SA and other organisations this initiative aims to create meaningful change and ensure that Cape Town’s communities can thrive in safety and peace.

About IPYG

The International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) is a global youth organization dedicated to fostering peace, unity, and conflict resolution through grassroots activism and international cooperation.

As a key partner of Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), IPYG empowers young people to take an active role in peacebuilding initiatives, advocating for disarmament, social justice, and sustainable development.

Through education, community engagement, and global campaigns, IPYG works to create a world where youth are at the forefront of driving meaningful change and securing a peaceful future for all.