Former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu has urged today’s youths not to be used for nothing, all in the name of patriotism, while politicians’ children are feasting.

He says when it comes to violence, demonstrations politicians use other people’s children, but when it comes to opportunities, tenders and jobs they put their own children forward to benefit.

“When it comes to violence and demonstrations politicians organize other people’s children, but when it comes to opportunities, jobs and tenders they organize their children.

“Youth of today rambayi kushandiswa mahara get paid first kana pasina usafira patriotism vamwe vachidya,” he says.

He says President Emmerson Mnangagwa needs practical people for his vision 2030 to be successful.

Zivhu adds that most of the so-called Mnangagwa’s diehards are only after enriching themselves using his name and their proximity to him.

“ED needs practical people for vision 2030 to be successful not mashura atinoona . Ari kuitwa nevanozviti ma die hard avo mukuru. Vakawanda vacho vanoba nezita romukuru kwete kuti vanomuda but they want to enrich themselves using his name and their proximity to him,” he says.

Meanwhile, political connections and nepotism is rife in Zimbabwe with opportunities open to those who are connected.

-Zwnews