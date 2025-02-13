Former Dynamos and Zimbabwe national team coach Kalisto Pasuwa has been appointed head coach of Malawi’s men’s football team on a two-year contract.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) announced Wednesday.

Pasuwa left Malawian giants Nyasa Big Bullets recently after six years in charge of the team.

Bullets will not renew Pasuwa’s contract when it expires on 31 December.

The Zimbabwean gaffer was informed about the decision last month.

The development comes after the former Warriors coach failed to replicate the previous success in this season.

Under Pasuwa Bullets dominated the domestic football last year by winning all four competitions, including their fifth successive league title.

But they struggled in 2024 after failing to defend three of the trophies won last year.

Pasuwa’s Malawian agent Felix Ngamanya Sapao confirmed the news to The Times newspaper, saying:

“He is, indeed, not renewing his contract at Bullets and there is correspondence to that effect from Thursday last week. But he has not committed to any team.”

