Greg Locke, an American non-denominational evangelical Protestant pastor, author, and film producer, has asserted that self-proclaimed Prophet Passion Java practices witchcraft.
Locke has publicly criticized Java, as well as Lovy and EJ Newton, for promoting what he considers to be a fraudulent gospel.
American Evangelist Greg Locke Accuses Prophet Passion Java of Witchcraft
The evangelist boldly claimed that individuals associated with Java are subject to spiritual witchcraft.
In a video currently circulating online, Greg Locke stated,
“Java is a charlatan and a practitioner of witchcraft. Those linked to him are ensnared in spiritual witchcraft.”