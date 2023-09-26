Greg Locke, an American non-denominational evangelical Protestant pastor, author, and film producer, has asserted that self-proclaimed Prophet Passion Java practices witchcraft.

Locke has publicly criticized Java, as well as Lovy and EJ Newton, for promoting what he considers to be a fraudulent gospel.

American Evangelist Greg Locke Accuses Prophet Passion Java of Witchcraft

The evangelist boldly claimed that individuals associated with Java are subject to spiritual witchcraft.

In a video currently circulating online, Greg Locke stated,

“Java is a charlatan and a practitioner of witchcraft. Those linked to him are ensnared in spiritual witchcraft.”