Democracy Defender, Liberation Activist and Community Advocate Nkosilathi Emmanuel Moyo has written his final warning to Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda to probe controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo.

Moyo says he has written the last follow up letter to Parliament of Zimbabwe about his petition adding that he is now left with no other option than going to Court seeking a Declaratory Order in terms of Sec 85 of the country’s Constitution.

He has since called on lawyers who are willing to help.