Parliament began nationwide consultations to gathers views on the Climate Change Bill, a few weeks ago.

The Bill provides a framework for streaming climate issues and responses into the national development agenda.

The legislation also seeks to establish regulatory framework for greenhouse gas emissions, fostering low carbon development strategies, carbon trading mechanisms and slow down on ozone layer depletion.

Zimbabwe is a signatory to the Conference of the Parties (COP) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Over the years, the country has actively taken part in a number of COP meetings and has committed to addressing climate change through national policies and international agreements.

Zimbabwe like many other countries has not been spared by climate change effects.

Climate change impacts in Zimbabwe are related to water supply and food security.

The country is already prone to droughts, which have become more recurrent over the last two decades.

Zwnews