PICTURES: MDC MPs assaulted by police, Injured, Thabitha Khumalo collapses

Photos: Zim opposition legislators rushed to hospital following Parliament police attack

Chamisa’s MDC party reported that some of their MPs were assaulted by overzealous police details during today’s scuffle in Parliament.

All hell broke loose when the Speaker ordered opposition MDC legislators out of the House after they refused to stand for President ED Mnangagwa, resulting in clashes with the police as the MPs refused to leave.

MDC Legislator Lynette Karenyi was injured during the clashes and, as the MPs were trying to take her to an ambulance, party chairperson Tabitha Khumalo collapsed on the street.

Khumalo and Kerenyi were then taken to hospital by ambulance.

