As part of the escalated mitigatory measures against COVID- 19 which include active case finding through mandatory testing of frontline staff and admitted patients, a COVID-19 positive case which had been admitted for management of slide positive malaria on 24 April 2020 was identified at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

The patient had responded well to the malaria treatment and was due for discharge. As management, we have since activated the COVID-19 Rapid Response Team and we are taking the following measures: 1. Continued isolation of the confirmed case in his private room while awaiting for discharge formalities and recovery at home where he will be followed up.

2. Ensuring safety of staff and other patients through strengthened Infection Prevention and Control measures. Exposed staff will be counselled, tested and managed accordingly.

3. Giving psychosocial support to the exposed staff.

4. Decontamination will be done in accordance with national guidelines.

5. Testing of frontline staff and admitted patients will continue and appropriate support rendered to those A need.

6. Refurbishment of the Premier COVID-19 Treatment Centre A Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals is almost complete. As such, the hospital will soon be able to admit COVID-19 patients.